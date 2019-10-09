ALTON, Ill. — A man who forced his way into an Alton, Illinois, home was stabbed and later died at the hospital over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the home on LaSalle Drive at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a home invasion. Police said people inside the home told them a man who was previously in a relationship with someone at the home forced his way into the home to confront them.

They told police a struggle ensued, and the man who broke in was stabbed multiple times. He left the home and drove himself to the hospital where he died.

Police have not released his name.

Police said they conducted numerous interviews and are working with the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

