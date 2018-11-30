ALTON, Ill. – Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man who they believe stabbed a 41-year-old man to death in Alton Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 3400 block of Bolivar around 6 p.m. The man has been identified as John C. Jackson, 41. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brian L. Edelen with two counts of first-degree murder Friday morning, but he is not in custody.

Alton Police Chief, Jason Simmons, commends the swift work of everyone involved in this case, but also pleads for the community’s help. Simmons said, “My detectives, many of whom have worked 80-90 hours each in the last week, are the best in the business. They go without sleep, they stay away from their families, and they work so hard to solve the worst crimes quickly. I hope the community will help us find Edelen to bring him to justice for such a heinous crime.”

Edelen is described as a 30-year-old white man, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Edelen should be considered armed and dangerous and individuals should not attempt to contact, or apprehend, him directly. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Edelen, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KSDK