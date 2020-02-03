ALTON, Ill — A tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturned in Alton Monday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., a tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturned at the intersection of E. Broadway and Homer M. Adams Parkway.

According to the Alton Fire Department, the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The fuel leaked into a nearby creek. It’s unclear how much fuel the tractor-trailer was carrying at the time.

The road is still shut down as of 7:10 a.m.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

