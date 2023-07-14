Woman with Alzheimer's reported missing after leaving home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri

She could be heading to Castle Rock, Colorado in a Ford Freestar bearing license plate number 9MDH50.

PLEASANT HILL, Missouri — The Pleasant Hill Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a woman with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing Friday morning after leaving her home in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

MSHP said 75-year-old Sandra Bronson left her home on the 1900 block of Valley View in Pleasant Hill at 11 a.m. Friday while her husband was at the store. She could be heading to Castle Rock, Colorado in a Ford Freestar bearing license plate number 9MDH50.

She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has silver hair and blue eyes.