Amazon worker Austin McEwen remembered by former hockey team

McEwen, 26, was among those killed when the Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville

O'FALLON, Ill. — One of the victims of the Edwardsville tornado that collapsed an Amazon warehouse was remembered in the metro east on Tuesday night.

Austin McEwen, 26, was killed in the collapse.

McEwen's former team and friends honored him before their game on Tuesday night at the McKendree Rec Plex in O'Fallon.

In college, McEwen played for the McKendree University team for two years, played in high school for the O'Fallon Panthers and also was a member of the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks.

Before the game Tuesday night there was a moment of silence, and McEwen's picture was displayed on a large screen inside the arena.

For the rest of the season, O'Fallon will wear McEwen's No. 83 on their helmets.

The tornadoes that tore through the St. Louis area on Friday night left seven people dead, including six people who worked at the Amazon facility in Edwardsville.