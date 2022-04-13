Amber Alert issued after 1-year-old girl abducted in Ferguson

According to the Amber Alert, 1-year-old Jalanah Gilliam was taken from a home on the 10800 block of West Florissant Road by 33-year-old Joseph Gilliam.

FERGUSON, Mo. — An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night after police said a 1-year-old girl was abducted in Ferguson.

According to the Amber Alert, 1-year-old Jalanah Gilliam was taken from a home on the 10800 block of West Florissant Road by 33-year-old Joseph Gilliam.

The Amber Alert did not say if the victim and the suspect were related.

Police said Joseph Gilliam assaulted a woman and abducted the girl at around 9:45 Wednesday night.

They said he then drove off in a black, Chrysler passenger vehicle.

Joseph Gilliam is 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing all-black clothing at the time of the incident. Police said he was armed with an unknown weapon.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department directly at 314-522-3100.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This is the second Amber Alert issued out of St. Louis County in the last two days.

On Tuesday, a boy was taken from a home on Toelle Lane in Riverview, Missouri, by his father Tony Washington just after 5 p.m.