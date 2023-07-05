x
Amber Alert canceled after child found safe

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the child was found unharmed by Creve Coeur police.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — An Amber Alert issued out of Breckenridge Hills was quickly canceled after the child was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at about 5:30, listing the make and model of a suspect vehicle. About 10 minutes later, MSHP said the child had been found unharmed by Creve Coeur police.

There were no further details on the circumstances of the Amber Alert.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

