Amber Alert canceled after child found safe

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the child was found unharmed by Creve Coeur police.

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — An Amber Alert issued out of Breckenridge Hills was quickly canceled after the child was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert at about 5:30, listing the make and model of a suspect vehicle. About 10 minutes later, MSHP said the child had been found unharmed by Creve Coeur police.

There were no further details on the circumstances of the Amber Alert.