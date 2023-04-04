1-year-old boy found safe, police searching for suspect

The 30-year-old suspect remains at large, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

ST CLAIR, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued and canceled an Amber Alert after a car was stolen with a 1-year-old inside. The suspect remains at large.

According to the St. Clair Police Department, they received a call regarding a stolen vehicle shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the area of the 1100 block of Bardot Street.

A 2019 silver Dodge Grand Caravan with the license plate "GJ5N2D" was stolen with the 1-year-old boy inside, according to a press release. A witness said she saw the car traveling on Neff Road toward Route K.

An Amber Alert was issued and officers from St. Clair, the Franklin County Sheriff's office and MSHP began a search.

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before noon when the child was found safe in the car at the intersection of Deppwoods Drive and Route K. The suspect had abandoned the vehicle and the uninjured boy, was returned to his parents, according to St. Clair police.

A 30-year-old male suspect remains at large. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, according to MSHP.

The St. Clair Police Department believes the suspect walked from Highway K, up Neff Road and into St. Clair city limits.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their home security systems between 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for any footage of the suspect.