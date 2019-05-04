ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The amber alert for two St. Charles County children has been cancelled after they were found safe in the Metro East Friday afternoon. The father, who is believed to have taken them and assaulted their mother, is still at large.

Police say the children were found in Fairmount City, Illinois. They are in the process of being reunited with their mother.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier when the two toddlers were taken from a residence in the 2000 block of Santa Monica Street in St. Charles. Police say the children were reported missing between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers were advised by the children's mother that the biological father of her children had arrived unannounced at approximately 10:30 a.m. to visit with the children. While at the residence, the father reportedly assaulted the victim and left with their children at approximately 11:30 a.m. while threatening to kill their son if the incident was reported to police.

The father is identified as Fenando Marez-Carreas, age 24.

Fernanado Marez-Carreas left the area with the children in a tan SUV with a partial Missouri license plate of, E15. The vehicle was also occupied by two other unknown males.

If you know the whereabouts of or observe Fernando Marez-Carreas you are asked to call your local police agency or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.

