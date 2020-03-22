COLUMBIA, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a newborn baby boy was found safe.
The alert went out around 8:40 p.m. Saturday and said that a 14-day-old boy was inside a car that was stolen in Columbia, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the newborn was located "safe" around 9:40 p.m.
No other information has been made available and this story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
