Amber Alert: Father abducted daughter after assaulting mother near Kansas City

The 2-year-old girl was abducted Wednesday morning in Gladstone, Missouri

GLADSTONE, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued after a man abducted his 2-year-old daughter Wednesday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol issued the alert just before 11 a.m.

According to the alert, the incident happened at around 9 a.m. along North Olive Street in Gladstone, Missouri. De’Shawn Barr-Cotton, 25, abducted his daughter, Samyia Barr, after assaulting her mother, while he was armed.

Samyia has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans with her hair in braids with white hair ties.

Barr-Cotton is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a black Nike hoodie sweatshirt, fitted blue jeans and black and white low top sneakers. He wears his hair in shoulder-length dread locks.

The two could be in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Gladstone police at 816-436-3550.