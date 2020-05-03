HILLSDALE, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a baby in St. Louis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed police found 6-month-old Jerrell Hill and he is safe.

The patrol has not confirmed any information about the man they believe abducted the baby, Andre T. Eaton Hill. They also did not say where they found the baby.

The Amber Alert was activated at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after MSHP said Hill took the baby from a home in the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale. The patrol said he abducted Jerrell by placing the baby in a trash bag.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released any further details about this time.

MSHP has not released information about whether Hill and Jerrell are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

This is a map of where Hill and Jerrell were last seen:

This map shows Laredo Avenue, where police believe Hill might be headed with the baby:

