Amber Alert in Wayne County, Illinois: Police searching for 9-year-old girl

Suspect is driving a 2012 teal Ford Focus with Indiana plates, according to Wayne County Sheriff's Office

WAYNE COUNTY, Illinois — Illinois State Police activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 8:51 p.m. Friday.

The Wayne County sheriff confirmed a child abduction at 313 Washington St. in Keenes, Illinois.

Alli J. Matthews is a 9-year-old white girl, 4 feet tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes. Alli was last seen by her father at about 6:45 p.m. Friday at their residence.

The girl allegedly was taken from the residence by Teresa A. Hill, 59. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. Hill is driving a teal 2012 Ford Focus with Indiana license 2 9 0 R V I.