Missing 2-month-old girl found in St. Louis, suspect at large

The alert was issued shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday morning in St. Louis, troopers said.

ST. LOUIS — An Amber Alert has been canceled after the Missouri State Highway Patrol found a 2-month-old girl who was reportedly taken from her mother.

The alert was issued shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday morning in St. Louis, troopers said.

The infant was reportedly taken by James Steven Richardson Jr. who assaulted the girl's mother, threatened to hurt the girl and stole the mother's car, the alert said. Troopers say Richardson is still at large.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.

Top St. Louis headlines

Get the latest news and details throughout the St. Louis area from 5 On Your Side broadcasts here.