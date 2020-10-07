Amber Alert for 3-year-old KC area girl after father says he woke up and she was gone

Olivia Jansen has been missing since at least 6:30 a.m. Friday. Police do not have information on a possible suspect or vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Amber Alert has been activated for a 3-year-old girl from Kansas City, Kansas.

Oliva Jansen is 3 feet tall. She weighs about 50 pounds and has brown hair and blue-green eyes. She was last seen wearing her pajamas, which included a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail, according to the Amber Alert.

Oliva’s father told police he woke up at 6:30 Friday morning and discovered she wasn’t in her bed and wasn’t inside their home. The back door of the house was open.

“Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location,” the Amber Alert states.

There is no known suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone who has any information on Olivia’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.