ST. LOUIS — An Abbott ambulance was involved in a crash near Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The ambulance came to a rest against a pole at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.
It is unclear if there are any injuries in the accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
LOCAL NEWS
