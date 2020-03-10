2 new ambulance stations open in St. Charles County

The projects were funded by Prop. Ambulance, which was voted into effect with overwhelming support in St. Charles County in 2018

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two new St. Charles County Ambulance District EMS stations opened recently, the St. Charles County Ambulance District announced on Tuesday.

One of the new stations is located at Old Mill Parkway in St. Peters, and the other is located at East Pearce Boulevard in Wentzville.

The Ambulance District made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The new facilities are larger than the one’s they replace, giving SCCAD the ability to increase paramedic staffing at these locations as needed in the future if needed,” SCCAD said in a news release.

The two stations are the first projects in the ambulance district’s 10-year improvement plan, according to a news release.

The projects were funded by Prop. Ambulance, which was voted into effect with overwhelming support in St. Charles County in 2018.

The ambulance district plans to build two new EMS stations in 2021, with one located at the intersection of Caulks Hill Road and Towers Road in Harvester and the other located at Woodstone Drive and Queens Brooke Boulevard in St. Peters.

In addition to the tow new projects, the ambulance district is currently working on a 147,000 square-foot campus that will serve as a training, administration, logistics/supply and vehicle maintenance center.