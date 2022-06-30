Ambulance stolen, crashed in north St. Louis

A man was taken into custody and no one was injured.

ST. LOUIS — Police say a man stole an ambulance in north St. Louis County before crashing in the City of St. Louis Thursday morning.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 11600 block of Hannibal Drive for a call for service.

They discovered a man had taken a Christian Northeast ambulance.

Officers tracked the vehicle with GPS, but did not pursue the stolen ambulance.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers responded to a crash at Hall Road and Adelaide Avenue when the ambulance crashed in the City of St. Louis.

The man was taken into custody and is being evaluated for mental health services.

No one was injured.