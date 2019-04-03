ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Emergency Crews were answering 911 calls in the cold Sunday night, just like they did in the snow Sunday morning.

The snow definitely creates more challenges for emergency response workers. Lori Sizer and Jen Martin are paramedics with the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

“Our snow days mean something completely different,” Sizer said.

"Certainly it presents challenges when getting into people's homes," Martin said. "When you have sidewalks and driveways that aren't shoveled. We carry rock salt on the truck and have to sprinkle our way in sometimes.”

On a normal day they could respond to more than 100 calls countywide. That number goes up with severe weather.

"It definitely means we're going to be sweating a little bit," Martin said. "We're going to be working a little harder."

Treacherous road conditions mean a longer than usual response time for an ambulance.

"Our time is going to be slower and we just have to get there as best we can," Sizer says. We're not going to delay getting there but we're going to be safe to get to you so it's a little bit longer."

Car accidents and falls are the two most common calls during bad weather. And a little bit of advice to the people who see us at our worse, just wait.

"Let the mail wait, especially elderly folks and then they slip on the ice or they break a hip or they end up with a head injury," Sizer says.

If you need an ambulance during a snowstorm, remember it will take a little longer. But, EMS workers will do their best to get there as soon as possible.