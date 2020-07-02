ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 200 Ring doorbell cameras will be installed at homes in north St. Louis County.

Beyond Housing teamed up with Ameren to purchase Ring cameras for residents who live in the 24:1 Community. The 24:1 Community makes up 24 municipalities in the Normandy School District.

Last week, Beyond Housing announced that Ameren was giving $25,000 to fund the safety initiative.

“The data shows these cameras make a real difference,” said Beyond Housing President and CEO, Chris Krehmeyer. “The 24:1 Municipal Partnership, our local police departments, and all of us at Beyond Housing are grateful to Ameren Missouri for their continued interest in the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Last year, North County Police Cooperative was able to clear several homicides with the help of Ring cameras, according to a press release.

“Placing additional Ring cameras throughout the neighborhoods will be a strong crime deterrent,” said John Buchannan, North County Cooperative police chief.

Beyond Housing and the 24:1 Municipal Partnership will work with local police departments to coordinate the distribution of the cameras.

North County Cooperative said the cameras will be distributed on March 15.

