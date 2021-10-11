Ameren announces changes in leadership, including next CEO

Marty Lyons will replace Warner Baxter as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the St. Louis-based company said

ST. LOUIS — The longtime chief executive officer for Ameren Corp. will become executive chairman, and another veteran of the utility will become CEO, the company announced Monday.

Marty Lyons will replace Warner Baxter as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the St. Louis-based company said. Lyons joined Ameren in 2001 as vice president and controller. He served as chief financial officer for a decade and is currently president of Ameren Missouri.

"I am grateful for and humbled by the opportunity to lead Ameren during this exciting period of time for our company and industry," Lyons said in a Monday press release, adding that he was honored to follow in Warner's footsteps.

Under the new arrangement, Baxter will remain an employee of Ameren, and Lyons will report to him, the company said. Baxter has been with Ameren since 1995 and has been president and CEO since 2014.

"Marty is an outstanding leader and is uniquely qualified to lead Ameren during this transformational period in our industry," Baxter said. "I have had the opportunity to work with Marty for over 20 years. The Board is confident that his extensive operational and financial expertise, coupled with his strong strategic mindset and engagement with key stakeholders, will enable Ameren to continue delivering strong value to our customers, communities and shareholders. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his new role."