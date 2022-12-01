Ameren Missouri launches energy assistance program for unhoused customers

The New Start Energy Relief program offers $1,000 to eligible customers to help pay off past-due bills and reestablish service.

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri on Monday announced the launch of a new energy assistance pilot program aimed at helping unhoused customers return to permanent housing.

The New Start Energy Relief program will give up to $1,000 to eligible Ameren Missouri customers. The funds can be applied to past-due energy balances and late-pay charges that could present a barrier to entering permanent housing.

According to a news release from the energy provider, Ameren plans to provide $500,000 annually - $1.5 million over the next three years - to customers in need through the program.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have been an Ameren Missouri customer with previous electric service, have an outstanding bill and have been unhoused or spent time in a homeless shelter in the past year.

"We know many who are unhoused have outstanding energy bills and trying to pay off past debt can be a barrier to establishing a new residence. By removing the barrier of energy debt, families throughout our service territory will be better positioned to secure permanent housing," Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri Mark Birk said in a news release. "We are committed to the customers and communities we serve and offer a variety of energy assistance programs and services to help those in need."

To apply for New Start Energy Relief assistance and other programs including flexible payment options, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Clean Slate, Keeping Current and Pick A Due Day, click here.