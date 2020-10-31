Ameren Missouri sends crews to help with Hurricane Zeta restoration

The company's personnel and contractors, including linemen, fleet, logistics and safety will assist crews from Alabama Power

ST. LOUIS — More than 60 people from Ameren Missouri will head to Alabama over the weekend to help with restoration from Hurricane Zeta.

The workers are going to Birmingham before sunrise on Saturday to help with repairing damage and restoring power to communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta.

Earlier this year, Ameren provided assistance to sister utilities in Arkansas following Tropical Storm Laura and to communities in need in New Jersey and Connecticut after Hurricane Isaias pounded the East Coast.