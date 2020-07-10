Ameren Missouri giving away thousands of smart thermostats to St. Louis area customers

"With many Missourians spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to make energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their electricity use"

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri is teaming up with Emerson to give away 7,000 smart thermostats to St. Louis area customers to help save on energy costs.

Thanks to discounts and participation in the Peak Time Savings program, Ameren customers can receive Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostat at no cost.

“Participants will enjoy ongoing savings and the convenience of controlling their thermostats from a smartphone,” Ameren said in a news release.

Customers can visit Ameren's website to get the free thermostat.

“With many Missourians spending more time at home during the pandemic, now is the perfect time to make energy-efficient upgrades to reduce their electricity use,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “A Sensi smart thermostat is an easy way to upgrade your HVAC setup and is the only smart thermostat to win ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. ENERGY STAR has found that smart thermostats can help customers save up to $180 a year by using programmable features to heat and cool their homes more efficiently.”

The Sensi thermostat is “convenient to control, easy to install and can help save customers money by heating and cooling homes more efficiently.” Recipients of the smart thermostat must enroll in the Peak Time Savings program.

The program “uses cutting-edge technology to make your smart thermostat even smarter,” the release said. It works in the background to learn preferred temperature ranges and how your home uses energy. During times of peak demand, the program uses that knowledge to help keep you comfortable while reducing energy use.

“We recognize that these challenging times have had a profound impact on our customers,” said Bill Davis, director of energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. "With so many families experiencing financial hardship, we want to do everything possible to help. This partnership with Emerson makes these smart thermostats accessible and affordable for everyone, while helping customers save money."

Participation requirements include:

Must be an Ameren Missouri residential electric customer.

Must install and activate the thermostat by connecting it to the Sensi app within 60 days of ordering. Not installing or activating the thermostat could result in the $50 rebate being charged back to your account.

Must connect your thermostat to in-home Wi-Fi.

The smart thermostat must control a cooling system because it will be enrolled in Peak Time Savings.

Participants in the smart thermostat rebate program since 2019 or those currently enrolled in the Peak Time Savings program are not eligible for this offer.

The Sensi thermostat giveaway is part of Ameren’s residential energy efficiency program. Customers can also save on LED lightbulbs, HVAC systems and other products that use less energy. Click here to find more ways to save.