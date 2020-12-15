Ameren Missouri suspends service disconnections for the holidays, financial help still available

"Any customer needing help with their energy bill should contact us today," the company said

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri will be voluntarily suspending service disconnections for the holidays, the power company announced Tuesday.

The suspension applies to both residential and business customers and lasts through Jan. 5. The company is also reminding customers who need help with their energy bills that it is still offering assistance.

"We understand this time of year can be particularly difficult for families facing financial hardship, and this year is no exception as many have been affected by COVID-19," said Vice President of Customer Experience Tara Oglesby in a press release. "We care about our customers and we have several solutions available to help them, including energy assistance grants and flexible payment options. Any customer needing help with their energy bill should contact us today."

To learn more about Ameren Missouri's energy assistance programs, visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance.

Ameren Missouri said it has provided $5 million in energy assistance throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In October, it announced a $500,000 energy assistance fund for small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.