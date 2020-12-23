Ameren buys first wind energy center in northeast Missouri

"Expanding Missouri-based wind energy generation helps us move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050"

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri has closed on a deal buying the company’s first wind energy center in the northeast part of the state.

The purchase of the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center in Adair and Schuyler counties is the first of two planned investments. It will add 700 megawatts (MW) of clean energy to the grid, according to a news release from Ameren.

“This is just the beginning, as Ameren Missouri lays the foundation for a transformational advancement toward more renewable wind and solar generation in the coming years, cutting carbon emissions and driving job creation and economic growth,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “Ameren Missouri is committed to clean. Expanding Missouri-based wind energy generation helps us move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Ameren recently released plans to invest about $4.5 billion in 3,100 MW of renewable generation by 2030. This includes $1.2 billion for the planned acquisitions of the new energy center and a 300 MW energy center in Atchison County, Missouri.

"All of our customers, no matter where they live, are benefitting from additional clean energy on the grid as a result of this acquisition," said Ajay Arora, chief renewable development officer at Ameren Missouri. "These turbines use some of the latest technology that harnesses more wind at an affordable price. It's also very gratifying to see this project built in our state, where families will receive a host of economic benefits for years to come."

The energy center consists of 175 wind turbines that are among the “most technologically advanced in the state.” Ameren Missouri anticipates the center will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 120,000 homes in 2021.