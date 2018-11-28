ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was injured in an electrical explosion in south St. Louis Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man sustained electrical burns. South Broadway and Osage was closed for a few hours while crews were on scene.

The man is a subcontractor working for Ameren. He was working in a manhole when a malfunction with an electrical cable caused a ‘flash,’ but no fire. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

He was taken to an area hospital.

