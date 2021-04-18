x
Ameren working to restore electric service after downed power line on I-44

MODOT crews caught overhead line, leading to temporary outage

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Department of Transportation crews working on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue early Sunday caught an overhead power line in their equipment, breaking a shared utility pole.

I-44 had to be closed for about seven hours but reopened by late morning. 

Ameren Missouri responded to the scene to secure the pole and begin the replacement process in coordination with other utilities. The initial incident resulted in about 530 customers losing power. That number decreased to just over 200 customers without power, with an estimated restoration time of noon Sunday.

