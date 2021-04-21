American Airlines to add daily service to Boston starting in November

American plans to operate two flights seven days a week to connect Boston Logan and Lambert International

ST. LOUIS — Ah, Beantown in the fall.

The leaves are changing all over New England. You've got lobster at Legal Sea Foods. And clam chowder. Take a trolley tour and see Bunker Hill and Old North Church. Grab a cold one where they filmed "Cheers," the Bull & Finch Pub. Visit the John F. Kennedy Public Library.

It's a trip that just got a lot closer to home. That's because American Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Boston Logan International, starting Nov. 2, 2021.

AA will operate two flights daily from St. Louis to Boston using Airbus 319s. The first flight out of Lambert will be at 7:30 a.m. A second flight to Logan is scheduled to depart at 3 p.m.

Flights arriving from Boston are scheduled at 2:05 and 9:35 p.m. The schedule will make it possible for daily business travel to Beantown. You can arrive at Boston just after 11 a.m. and be able to depart as late as 7:30 p.m. the same day.

“We are thrilled that American Airlines plans to add this service,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “The schedule American Airlines will be offering with this added Boston market, twice daily, will be beneficial to both leisure and business travelers as they make plans to visit Massachusetts and the surrounding area. We are pleased American Airlines recognizes the strength of our region with this new service.”

Said Brian Znotins, AA Vice President of Network Planning: “We are pleased to strengthen our network at STL with new nonstop service to Boston just in time for the winter holiday season. As more customers return to the skies, we look forward to welcoming more Missourians to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network.”