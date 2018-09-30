ST. LOUIS — Businesses in a south city neighborhood are trying to figure out who is behind the vandalism of dozens of American flags during the past few months.

Business owners said the vandalism is not new to them, but this time they may have a clue about who the vandal is.

"It's a shame for what is happening right now," business owner Shirely DeMay said.

Ever since DeMay was a little girl, she always considered herself patriotic.

"I was brought up that you always love your neighbor," she said.

While growing up, most of her family served in the military.

"My father was in the military. my uncles, my brothers, my cousins," DeMay said.

It's a big reason why she and her fellow business owners put up American flags along Cherokee Street to support those who protect and serve.

"To me, it means supporting those that are protecting our right, our freedoms and the constitution," she said.

Recently, her store has been targeted by crime because of that patriotic spirit. DeMay said those flags were stolen from outside a group of businesses and it's happened more than once this year.

"My flag was ripped down, taken or torn up probably about I'd say, about six to eight times now," she said.

Business owner Cherri Elder said in the past, people have smashed her store windows and left offensive messages because she supported the police, but this time she caught one of the recent suspects on camera.

Her surveillance video shows a man walking down the street at night with his dog. He then rips the American flag off of her store.

"It's petty stuff. It's little things, but it's constant. it never stops." she said.

Elder hopes her video will force people to stop vandalizing old glory.

"I want some normalcy again. I want people to get back to being real neighbors," Elder said.

DeMay said it's not going to stop her from flying the flag and she said she will keep backing the red, white and blue.

"I have a right to fly my flag and I have the right to support and honor those that are to protect us." DeMay said. “It's going to be hard for them to steal that flag or pull it off the wall."

© 2018 KSDK