American Red Cross says they're in 'emergency' blood shortage

They say the seasonal blood supply is at a 10-year low.

ST. LOUIS — American Red Cross - Missouri officials said they are in need of all types of blood. They said a shortage of blood products has reached “emergency” status.

Red Cross officials said for this time of year, the blood supply is lower than it’s been in 10 years. But they say hospital demand remains strong.

Joe Zydlo is the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross – Missouri.

“People just aren’t thinking of donating blood,” Zydlo saod Tuesday. “We’re in a real pickle, right now. When we have an emergency shortage, that means we have less than a day’s supply and hospitals we partner with will tell you that might postpone particular procedures and surgeries for people that could be life-saving procedures.”

At a blood drive at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Clayton, Cathy Smith and Deidre Backues explained they are regular blood donors.

“I’ve had a number of relatives need blood donations," Smith said, "so I’m happy to do it. It’s not a big deal. I’m retired.”

“My dad died of cancer and he had a lot of blood transfusions before he died,” said Backues. “Before that, I just felt like it was something that if I was healthy enough to donate, I might as well go ahead and do what I can.”

Smith was asked what she would say to people who are reluctant donors.

“Give it a try,” she said. “It really does not take much time, it’s not at all painful and it’s just worth doing.”

The American Red Cross maintains universal COVID protocols. That means regardless of vaccination status, everybody is required to wear a mask.