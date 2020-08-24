Missouri Red Cross volunteers head to Gulf Coast as tropical storms expected

Sixteen volunteers from the area were sent as tropical storms Laura and Marco move toward the coast

ST. LOUIS — Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are headed to the Gulf Coast to support Texas and Louisiana as tropical storms Laura and Marco move toward the coast.

According to the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas, 16 volunteers from across the region were on their way to support various disaster response needs including shelters and health services.

“In anticipation of the devastation that may result from these two storms, we have sent several volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas to help along the Gulf Coast and we anticipate more will be needed,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for American Red Cross of Missouri-Arkansas. “COVID-19 has affected the number of our current volunteers who are available to deploy, so we are asking healthy individuals who can deploy up to 14 days to consider joining us as a temporary disaster volunteer.”

Additional training, COVID-19 safety protocols and health measures will be in place for safety, a spokesperson said.

How to volunteer

Individuals need to be able to deploy for a 14-day period and work 8 to 12-hour shifts. Three hours of virtual training (six hours for supervisors) will be required prior to deployment and a pre-health screening will be conducted. Interested volunteers are asked to review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness and consult their health care provider to determine if they should deploy.

The Red Cross said it primarily needs volunteers to support sheltering efforts, but other disaster response needs also exist. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, then traditional shelters will be opened. To help keep people safe, additional precautions will be in place and special training has been developed to ensure protocols are followed, the Red Cross said.