ST. LOUIS – The America’s Center Convention Complex is getting ready to undergo a $175 million makeover. City leaders Wednesday said they hope it truly makes the convention center “the front door to St. Louis.”

St. Louis area residents won’t pay for the project. Instead, funding will come from visitors to the area’s hotels, local leaders said.

The improvements and additions include:

92,000 additional square feet of exhibit space

65,000 square-foot signature ballroom and meeting area

A new outdoor pavilion

Refurbishment of the main entrance on Washington Avenue

26 new loading docks and renovation of the existing 12 loading docks

Some of the changes call for taking existing parking lots and garages and converting them into new exhibit space, but new parking areas are included in the plan.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city’s convention center complex isn’t as competitive as it used to be. She cited other cities—like Dallas, Indianapolis and Nashville—that have made improvements in their facilities in recent years. She wants St. Louis not just to keep up, but to be better than the competition.

“We need to step up our game a bit,” Mayor Krewson said.

Event bookings at the convention center have been on the decline. Local leaders hope the improvements will lead to a 36 percent boost in business, according to the most recent estimates by Johnson Consulting.

The convention complex hosts about 100 events every year, with more than 600,000 attendees. The events generate $265 million in direct economic spending. The facility also supports 3,300 full-time jobs for residents across the area.

To watch an animated video showing renderings of the future plans, click here.

© 2018 KSDK