ST CHARLES, Mo. — Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles is looking for new hires.

The resort will hold a job fair Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bottleneck Blues Bar on 1 Ameristar Blvd.

It's looking to hire more than 100 new employees, in addition to the more than 1,500 it currently employs.

Both gaming and hospitality positions are available. Job offers will be made on the spot and new employees will get a $500 sign-on bonus.

Dress professionally, bring copies of your resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.

You can also apply by visiting the resort's website.

