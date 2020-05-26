Ameristar Casino anticipates permanent layoffs for up to 60% of its workforce

The layoff is anticipated to take place between July 1 and July 14

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Furloughs may become permanent layoffs for up to 60% of the employees at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles.

The announcement was made in a May 22 WARN Act notice filed to the Missouri Office of Workforce Development by Boyd Gaming, the owner of the casino. Boyd Gaming anticipates the permanent layoffs will affect between 25-60% of workers at the casino.

The casino has been closed since March 17 due to COVID-19.

Boyd Gaming anticipates the layoff to take place between July 1 and July 14. For some team members who aren't laid off, the current furlough is expected to last longer than six months from the date it began.

"Due to evolving guidance from public health authorities and government agencies, we cannot currently determine exactly how many team members will be laid off, or which individual team members will be impacted," the notice read.

The notice listed an estimate of job titles and the number of team members anticipated to be affected, totaling 947 employees.