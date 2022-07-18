Amtrak River Runner returns to 2 trips per day between St. Louis, Kansas City

The River Runner departs St. Louis at 8:15 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. every day. The trip takes five hours and 40 minutes.

ST. LOUIS — Amtrak is increasing service across Missouri. Starting Monday, Amtrak is back to offering two daily round trips from St. Louis to Kansas City.

The "Missouri River Runner" will once again offer morning and afternoon departures from both cities. Amtrak cut back to one daily round trip in January, after federal relief funds ran out.

The General Assembly approved $13 million in funding to restore service.

The River Runner also passes through Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee's Summit and Independence, allowing customers to make day trips to many of Missouri's favorite cities.

The River Runner departs St. Louis at 8:15 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. every day. The trip takes five hours and 40 minutes.

A pre-pandemic study of the River Runner found the service generates more than $200 million in annual economic impact in Missouri, a press release from Amtrak said.

The following is Amtrak's description of the River Runner service:

"Discover the Show-Me State as only the train can take you. The Missouri River Runner travels daily between St. Louis and Kansas City. Along the way the train stops in many charming communities filled with rich history and unique attractions. Missouri is steeped in history and is home to the Gateway Arch, the National Blues Museum, the Negro League Baseball Museum, and many outdoor activities. Whether you're visiting the Washington Town & Country Fair, the wineries in Hermann, or the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence, there is something for everyone."