Amtrak train headed from Chicago to St. Louis hits car in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An Amtrak train heading to St. Louis struck a car Sunday afternoon in Granite City.

Officials said the car was struck at the railroad crossing over 25th Street in Granite City. They said the driver of the car was able to get out of the car and was walking around near the scene after the crash.

The train tracks were closed after the crash.

There were 87 passengers on board the Amtrak train. Amtrak was transferring the passengers onto busses to continue the trip. The train involved, Lincoln Service No. 303, left Chicago at 9:30 Sunday morning and was heading to St. Louis.

A northbound train that left St. Louis for Chicago at 3 p.m. is also being delayed by the crash.