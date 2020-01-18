ST. LOUIS — No passengers were hurt after an Amtrak train heading from St. Louis to Kansas City was struck by a boulder Friday evening.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said that Missouri River Runner train 313 was struck by the boulder at 5:55 p.m., causing mechanical problems.

The train was held in Morrison, Missouri, into the late evening. Amtrak said that passengers would be brought back to their original stations and provided future travel accommodations.

