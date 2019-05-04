ST. LOUIS — It seems the skyline is always changing, and that's great news for some.

"The skyline has definitely changed, Paric's happy to be a part of that change. And what Cordish is doing is phenomenal," said Tim Vaughan, Paric Project Manager.

There are actually four separate structures ranging from corporate to residential.

"What we have on the east side of Ballpark Village is a 29-story luxury apartment. It's set to be finished in May of next year," Vaughan said.

The eleven-story corporate office building will be the first to see tenets.

Fans will different notice the on-going installation of the curtain of windows.

"The windows that you saw on the outside, we're done with the ninth floor and they are coming around on the tenth floor. It usually takes about two weeks to get all the windows in on a floor," Vaughan said.

Plenty of fans will be able to spend the night just feet away from the ballpark at the new Loews hotel.

"The hotel is an eight stories Loews hotel 220 rooms," Vaughan said

Fans may have a whole new experience just in time for the playoff.

"A lot will be done before the baseball season is over," Vaughan said.