Angie Housman abduction to be featured on true crime show on Discovery+ Sunday

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The abduction of Angie Housman, a story that captivated the St. Louis region for over 25 years, will be featured on a true crime series.

The case will appear on an episode of On the Case with Paula Zahn Sunday, September 26.

The hour-long show airs at 9 p.m. Central Time on Investigation Discovery and streams on Discovery+. The episode chronicles that case that went unsolved for decades until DNA evidence led authorities to her killer.

Earlier Friday St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar posted about his interview with Paula Zahn on Facebook. He wrote, "Closing the Angie Housman case was one of the most satisfying professional moments I've been a part of."

Last year, Cox pleaded guilty in the 1993 kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of 9-year-old Angie Housman.

In exchange for his confession, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar agreed to take the death penalty off the table.

In his confession, Cox said he had some car trouble on the afternoon Angie went missing. He stopped to see what was wrong, then he saw a school bus stop, then he saw Angie.

Cox said he kept Angie hidden in a mobile home where he lived in St. Charles County for days. Eventually, Angie was left in a wooded area, about five to six miles from his home.

At first, Cox suggested he left her there alive hoping someone would find her, but Lohmar didn't buy that.