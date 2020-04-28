Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experience to host another blood drive May 1

The first drive was such a success that the brewery is hosting a second one for everyone who didn't get a chance to participate

ST. LOUIS — The Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experience will host its second blood drive in partnership with the Red Cross on May 1.

The drive will be held Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the brewery on 1200 Lynch St. Appointments are required.

The decision to add a second drive was made due to "overwhelming support by the community" for its first drive on April 24, Anheuser-Busch said in a Tuesday press release. Every donation slot was filled before the drive began.

“It has been a privilege working with the Red Cross and see the outpouring of support from the St. Louis community as we host these blood drives at our Tour Center in an effort to combat the nation-wide blood shortage,” said Andy Elmore, director of brewery experiences at the St. Louis Biergarten and Tour Center.

“We were extremely pleased to see the appointments fill up quickly in April and wanted to give community members who weren’t able to donate last month another opportunity to sign up.”

To sign up, go to the American Red Cross website and choose an available appointment.