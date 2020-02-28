ST. LOUIS — The Anheuser-Busch Foundation presented a $100,000 check to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis at a reception Thursday.

The money will go to the Urban League's Save Our Sons (SOS) program, which helps disadvantaged African American men and other men find jobs in St. Louis.

The program has helped 800 men find jobs since its inception in 2015, according to a press release.

"We are very grateful to the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for their longstanding support of the Urban League and the Save Our Sons program," said Urban League President and CEO Michael McMillan. "In addition, we appreciate the support of Whitney M. Young Society members who have individually donated $500 or more to help us provide services and community outreach to over 100,000 clients each year."

More than 200 local leaders were gathered for the check presentation at the 7th Annual Whitney M. Young Society Celebration at Anheuser-Busch Biergarten.

"The Anheuser-Busch Foundation is proud to build on our partnership with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis through this grant," said Anheuser-Busch Vice President of Community Affairs Bill Bradley. "It's been truly inspiring to see the Urban League's impact over the years since our partnership began. We applaud the work of the Urban League team to support our community and congratulate the graduates of the Save Our Sons program."

