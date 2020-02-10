Anheuser-Busch donates hand sanitizer to polling sites in Missouri

It's part of a larger collaboration where the brewer is donating more than 8 million ounces to polling sites across the country

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch produced and donated nearly 190,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across Missouri for this November’s General Election.

According to a press release, the donation is part of a broader program with the National Association of State Election Directors, the National Association of Secretaries of State and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where the brewer is donating more than 8 million ounces of hand sanitizer to election offices across the country.

“It’s been so gratifying to see Missouri-based businesses like Anheuser-Busch step forward to help election authorities create safe, healthy polling places,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “From my relationships with secretaries of state across the country, I know this wonderfully generous hand sanitizer donation by A-B will be appreciated by millions of election officials, poll workers and voters across America on Nov. 3.”

Anheuser-Busch used its production capabilities in New York and California to produce hand sanitizer and then teamed up with N.H. Scheppers Distributing for distribution.

“Anheuser-Busch has called Missouri home since 1852, and our 3,146 employees across ten facilities in the state help to make and distribute America’s iconic beers every day. We are proud to be a committed partner to our home state and to be able to leverage our resources and capabilities to serve our consumers and our community,” said Jim Bicklein, General Manager – St. Louis Brewery, Anheuser-Busch. “We believe ‘beer is bipartisan,’ and as Missourians head to the polls this November, we’re showing up by donating hand sanitizer to help ensure a safe Election Day for election officials and voters throughout the state.”