SALIDA — After having turned down for a job at Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis, Adolphus Busch V, great-great-grandson of the brewery's late founder, returned to Colorado and started working in all phases of the budding cannabis industry.

With that half-decade of experience and a degree from Colorado State University, Busch announced Wednesday he has launched his own brand of cannabis products, ABV Cannabis Co., financing it himself and with an investment from his father.

For now, ABV's product line consists of disposable 300mg vaporizer pens filled with a mixture of CO2-extracted cannabis oil from greenhouse-grown plants and natural, strain-specific terpenes, or essential plant oils, to boost flavor and effects, according to a release. The company's cannabis is cultivated in Salida, Colorado, using natural sunlight in its greenhouses, according to ABV's website. The company is partnering with Pure Greens in Colorado to manage ABV's Salida facility, a spokeswoman told the Business Journal.

The pens are currently available at Colorado retailers, with national expansion planned in the coming months, and additional items such as cannabis flower products to follow, according to a release.

Companies that grow, process or sell cannabis reported $12.9 billion in revenue last year, according to BDS Analytics' estimates cited by Forbes. Currently, recreational marijuana is legal in nine states and medical marijuana in 31, with both legal in the District of Columbia, according to issues-research nonprofit ProCon.org.

While the once-family-owned brewery rejected him "as an entry level applicant," according to the release, Busch's announcement said that in creating the new brand he's "drawing on his familial heritage of the pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship."

The family connection continues: Adolphus Busch V's father, former Anheuser-Busch executive Adolphus Busch IV of St. Louis, put about $100,000 into ABV Cannabis Co. as its sole outside investor, an ABV spokeswoman told the Business Journal. Last fall, Adolphus Busch IV, known for involvement in environmental causes as well as investments in craft beer and beer distribution, wrote letters in support of a nonprofit group that worked to get medical marijuana on Missouri's November ballot. He is the son of the late August "Gussie" Busch Jr. and his third wife, the late Gertrude "Trudy" Busch.

Adolphus Busch V has invested an undisclosed amount of his personal funds into ABV, the spokeswoman said, and he plans to further invest in his greenhouse and production facilities.

