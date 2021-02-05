'Your first beer back is on us' | Anheuser Busch to reopen brewery Biergarten Monday

The Biergarten will be celebrating the return of guests by offering one free beer to all guests 21 and older from May 3 through May 27

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser Busch is reopening its Biergarten Monday, and to invite people back, they are offering to buy the first round.

The Biergarten at the Budweiser Brewery Experience is set to reopen Monday, with food, beer and some new health guidelines. The Biergarten has created new, contactless ordering and payment options in keeping with guidelines for social distancing to ensure guest safety.

The Biergarten will be celebrating the return of guests by offering one free beer to all guests 21 and older from May 3 through May 27.

Guests will have their temperatures taken and be asked to show their ID before being given directions on how to receive their complimentary beer. The contactless system includes touchless payment options and menus available by scanning a QR code with your smartphone. The bar will also be available for traditional service.

“As we look to the next chapter in our nation’s recovery, we are excited to welcome the public back to the Biergarten, and proud to offer guests their first beer ‘on the house’ as a token of our appreciation for coming out and socializing safely,” manager Glenn Cox said in a press release. “We have made some changes to ensure guest safety, while providing the same hospitality that has made a visit to the Biergarten an enjoyable experience.”

This isn't the first deal Anheuser-Busch has offered as COVID-19 restrictions start to loosen and vaccines become more widely available.

Last month the company announced it is rewarding those over the age of 21 who show they’ve gotten the vaccine with a free round of beer.

Consumers can upload proof they got a vaccine (i.e. a selfie with their vaccination sticker or card) to ABeerOnBud.com to enter to receive a free round of Bud.