Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of drinking water to St. Louis areas impacted by flooding

The water comes from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia and will be delivered to Grey Eagle Distributors in Fenton who will work with the Red Cross.
Canned emergency drinking water from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is stepping up to help those affected by recent flooding.

Anheuser-Busch has delivered more than 50,000 cans of drinking water to the American Red Cross, to help St. Louis communities affected by the flooding.

The water comes from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia and will be delivered to Grey Eagle Distributors in Fenton who will work with the Red Cross to deliver it to the communities.

“The American Red Cross is grateful for Anheuser-Busch’s generous donation of drinking water for those impacted by the recent flooding in St. Louis,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross in the Greater St. Louis region, Beth Elders said in a release. “We are thankful for partners like Anheuser-Busch as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people in need when the unthinkable happens.”

“St. Louis is our hometown. It’s an incredibly important place for our entire company and the nearly 3,000 colleagues who call it home. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the sudden flash flooding,” General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery, Jim Bicklein said in a release. “Our team in St. Louis is proud to be able to leverage our production, distribution and partnership capabilities to provide this critical donation to our families, friends and neighbors and we hope it provides some relief as they recover.”

RELATED: United Way launches Flood Relief Fund

Anheuser-Busch said they donated more than 4 million cans of drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments in need across 49 states just last year.

Heavy rain resulted in record flooding in the St. Louis area at the end of July, damaging homes and businesses throughout the region.

