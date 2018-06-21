ELSBERRY, Mo. — An Elsberry dog rescue is under fire for allegedly neglecting dozens of animals. Those concerns are documented in a lawsuit filed by the Missouri attorney general this week.

The AG is alleging up to 21 animals at My Children Animal Shelter didn't receive necessary veterinary care and were are living in their own filth.

According to the lawsuit, state inspectors found 96 animal welfare violations at the shelter since last February.

Investigators found dogs being attacked by other dogs, dogs with injuries and even hair loss. They also found some dogs living in their own excrement.

The state lawsuit wants to close the shelter down, at least temporarily.

The I-Team spoke with the shelter's president James Carmi.

He claims that he works 14 hour days, 7 days a week to care for the animals and said they have nowhere else to go. He says he currently has 50 dogs and roughly 60 cats in his care.

He also denies that any of his animals are injured or not receiving veterinary care, but admits his facility is messy. He said he does his best to keep up with cleaning.

In 2016, My Children Animal Rescue Shelter received $21,396 in gifts, grants, and other donations from the public. It reported $22,012 in total expenses, spending $1,371 on food, $955 on medicine, $3,926 on veterinary care, and $3,914 in other supplies that year. Altogether, it ended the year with $616 less and $5,997 total in the bank.

