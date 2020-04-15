ST. LOUIS — You can support local shelters by taking part in the "National House Pawty" this weekend!

The virtual party starts Saturday from 6-9 p.m. central time and is a way of recouping some of the losses shelters have faced due to canceled events.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri and Helping Strays of Monroe County are among nearly 100 shelters across the nation taking part, and the event hopes to raise $500,000. All three local shelters are currently in the event's top 10 for most money raised.

Participants can support their local shelter when they register by choosing it from a list and giving a donation.

According to the event's page, there will be surprise cameos from professional athletes and celebrities from Netflix and the Hallmark Channel. There will also be live trivia, music and entertainment as well as some interactive segments.

"We are so thrilled to be a part of this! Shelters all over the country are having to cancel events that brings in funding we all count on," Stray Rescue of St. Louis said on Facebook.

"The money raised will help us continue to rescue because rescue never stops, not even for a pandemic," Helping Strays said.

