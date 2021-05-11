The Annie Malone Emerson Academy is looking for dedicated teachers

The need for independent education plans like Emerson Academy provides grows every year

ST. LOUIS — The Annie Malone Emerson Academy Therapeutic School educates students who have learning disabilities from kindergarten to 12th grade. They are looking for dedicated educators to help nurture and grow students.

Annie Malone CEO Keisha Lee said her organization is dedicated to building the community from the bottom up.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child, we are taking care of the village as well," Lee said.

It’s about educating the most vulnerable. Many students at Emerson Academy would only receive five hours of education a day at most other schools. The need for independent education plans like Emerson Academy provides grows every year.

"A lot of the schools in the inner-city are being closed down,” Lee said. “Being in this area, and available for students in the community that we serve is very important.”

The pandemic placed even more academic hurdles in front of students.

"During this time, virtual learning with students that are on IEP’s or autistic, think about how difficult that would be and the amount of stress on a parent and trying to work as well, be present at home,” Lee said. “Being patient."

Emerson Academy is looking for future educators who are patient and passionate about working with the 52 students and growing.

“It's very important that our children see our children see people from the area they are from, where their family is from,” Lee said. “Just have the passion to come and work with us.”

"I choose to come here,” Terry Carlis, a staff member said. “I am from this area. I just wanted to help the kids because I come from the same environment that they come from. Just giving them some hope, leadership."

Carlis has been at the school for two years.

The annual Annie Malone parade is going virtual this year. It's happening on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. 5 On Your Side Anchor-Reporter Rhyan Henson will be the emcee.