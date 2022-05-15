Annie Malone May Day Parade returns for 112th year

The parade had hundreds of participants, and thousands of people showed up to support the return of the historic event.

ST. LOUIS — It was a lively day in downtown St. Louis as people gathered Sunday for the 112th Annie Malone May Day Parade.

"(It's the) second largest African American parade in the country and also the oldest, so just to be a part of the community, it's just been a beautiful experience," said Jacqueline White, who attended the parade with her son, Kylan.

It was Kylan's first time attending the parade.

"It's really great to get out and enjoy with your family, your grandma and different generations. It's just overall a good time," Kylan said.

"To be able to come and be amongst other people with similar experiences and backgrounds, I think it's really important to have my children be exposed to that," Jacqueline said.

The parade honors philanthropist and entrepreneur Annie Malone who served as board president of the St. Louis Colored Orphans' Home from 1919-1943. The home was renamed in Malone's honor in 1946.

"This is one of the most historical events in St. Louis. It captures the years before and it brings back memories of yester-year," parade chairman John Bowman said.

He worked alongside newly appointed Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center CEO Keisha Lee.

"The pandemic had us down for two years (and) we had to have a virtual parade. This is the first one where we're back outside, so you see my smile? I love this. This is my element. I love a family feel and I love St. Louis," Lee said.

Organizers said more than 200 entries registered to be in the parade and thousands showed up to support.

"I think we broke records with the number of registrations we had this year," Lee said.

The organization expects an even bigger turnout next year.

"Annie Malone is back. The legacy is alive and well, and we here at Annie Malone (are) proud to have the community join in with us and enjoy this beautiful event," Bowman said.

The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center opened its doors under its previous name in 1888, and continues to help St. Louis families with social and educational needs.